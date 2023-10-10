It’s that time of the year, Bark Social will host a stuffed animal workshop with the Bougie Dog Mom. Just in time for our Halloweek Celebration starting on Monday, October 23rd! Ticket price includes dog entry into the park!

All humans are welcome, whether you have a dog or are just a dog enthusiast. Guests without dogs may enter for free. Humans under 21 may visit any time before 8PM, and must be accompanied by an adult over 21. Dogs must be registered with current vaccine records and have a Bark Social Club membership or monthly or day pass to enter. See our Park Rules here.