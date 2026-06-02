GLAMfest Drag Show and Pop Party: Pride 2026 at metrobar

Get ready for an electrifying night of queer celebration featuring live music, high-energy drag performances and a dancefloor soundtrack.

GLAMFEST RETURNS.

One night. One stage. Pure Pride chaos.

On June 20, metrobar transforms into a full-blown glitter-soaked fever dream with drag, live pop performances, DJs, dancing, and the kind of energy that people talk about for the rest of the summer.

Starring:

Brooke N Hymen

Hennessey

Venus Valhalla

Ruth Allen Ginsburg

Expect huge performances, outrageous looks, crowd moments, and absolutely zero restraint. This cast does not know how to hold back.

Live pop sets from Shelby Morgan and Bryce Bowyn will keep the night loud, emotional, and impossible not to dance to, while DJ JUGS and Ruth Allen Ginsburg keep the party moving all night.

You’re going to show up for “one drink” and somehow end up staying for everything.

Whether you come dressed to kill or just ready to scream every word and dance until you sweat through your outfit, GlamFest is where you want to be Saturday night of Pride weekend.

Come thirsty. Come loud. Come ready.