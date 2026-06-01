2026 Free Expression Awards
Thursday, June 25, 2026

2026 Free Expression Awards

901 Wharf St. SW, Washington, DC 20024
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

The Anthem

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From $200

About This Event

10 Years of Celebrating First Amendment Champions

The Free Expression Awards is an annual event that honors the achievements of those who have championed or celebrated free expression and the First Amendment in ways that have inspired others.

Join us on June 25 at The Anthem to salute this year’s honorees, their commitment to free expression, and the First Amendment.

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Date

Thursday, June 25, 2026 10:12 am
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

The Anthem
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