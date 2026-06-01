Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Thursday, June 25, 2026
2026 Free Expression Awards
901 Wharf St. SW, Washington, DC 20024
The AnthemMore details
About This Event
10 Years of Celebrating First Amendment Champions
The Free Expression Awards is an annual event that honors the achievements of those who have championed or celebrated free expression and the First Amendment in ways that have inspired others.
Join us on June 25 at The Anthem to salute this year’s honorees, their commitment to free expression, and the First Amendment.
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Southwest Waterfront
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