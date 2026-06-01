DC Polo Society

Fraylife Perks

Sunday, September 20, 2026

DC Polo Society: Summer Polo Sunday Socials 2026

14660 Hughes Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837
Poolesville

Congressional Polo Club

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$0 - $81.75

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Members get 2 FREE tickets + discounted VIP upgrade Redemption Info

About This Event

Beautiful Countryside, Polo, Friends, Big Hats, Food & Drink… this is the life. Join us.

Enjoy the Summer Polo Sunday Socials with DC Fray and our Friends at Congressional Polo Club with two beautiful days of polo, good friends and great vibes, July 19th and September 20th.

Enjoy spectating two rounds of polo at the majestic grounds of the Congressional Polo Club, access to our onsite bar and food truck, and live music on select dates this summer.

A community favorite, this event is a perfect date idea, family and coworker friendly and is consistently one of the Fray’s team favorite events!

Also, we’re elevating the experience even further by featuring a curated collection of exotic, luxury, and collector vehicles as part of the visual showcase.

Dawn your big hats, your bright colors and if you dare, your seersucker shorts, for our annual classic events just outside of Washington DC.

Tags

CommunityFraylife+PoloEventsFood + DrinkLive MusicLive performancesOutdoor Activities

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Date

Sunday, September 20, 2026 01:30 pm

Location

Congressional Polo Club
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