DC Polo Society

Enjoy the Summer Polo Sunday Socials with DC Fray and our Friends at Congressional Polo Club with two beautiful days of polo, good friends and great vibes, July 19th and September 20th.

Enjoy spectating two rounds of polo at the majestic grounds of the Congressional Polo Club, access to our onsite bar and food truck, and live music on select dates this summer.

A community favorite, this event is a perfect date idea, family and coworker friendly and is consistently one of the Fray’s team favorite events!

Also, we’re elevating the experience even further by featuring a curated collection of exotic, luxury, and collector vehicles as part of the visual showcase.

Dawn your big hats, your bright colors and if you dare, your seersucker shorts, for our annual classic events just outside of Washington DC.