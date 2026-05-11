The Future of Our Realities: Work and Truth

As AI systems become woven into everyday life, they are transforming not only how we work, but how we know what is real.

FOR 2026 is a one-day interdisciplinary conference in Washington, DC exploring the future of work, truth, labor, expertise, synthetic media, misinformation, public trust, and shared reality.

Join researchers, technologists, economists, artists, writers, cognitive scientists, founders, and policymakers for talks, panels, workshops, and open conversations about how emerging technologies are reshaping society — and how we can respond with agency, accountability, and imagination.

Featured speakers include:

Jay McClelland — Cognitive scientist and early AI pioneer

Ada Palmer — Historian and award-winning science fiction author

Ioana Marinescu — Economist studying AI, labor, and market power

Lisa Fazio — Cognitive psychologist of memory and misinformation

Artemis Seaford — Former VP of AI Safety at ElevenLabs

Katherine von Jan — Founder and CEO, Tough Day

Ben Guo — Cofounder and President, Zo Computer

🗓 Date: June 20, 2026

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

📍 Location: JHU Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

🎤 Format: Talks, panels, and workshops

🍽 Food: Free light breakfast, hot lunch, coffee, and sunset reception

💡 Learn more and register: https://futurerealities.org/FOR2026/

FOR 2026 is a hybrid academic and tech conference. It is a space for serious but open conversation across fields: science, technology, policy, art, economics, media, and culture. Together, we will ask what it means to preserve human agency, trustworthy institutions, and shared reality in a world increasingly mediated by AI.

Spots are limited, so we encourage early registration.