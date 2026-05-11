The Future of Our Realities: Work and Truth
Saturday, June 20, 2026

The Future of Our Realities: Work and Truth

555 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown

JHU Bloomberg Center

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About This Event

As AI systems become woven into everyday life, they are transforming not only how we work, but how we know what is real.

FOR 2026 is a one-day interdisciplinary conference in Washington, DC exploring the future of work, truth, labor, expertise, synthetic media, misinformation, public trust, and shared reality.

Join researchers, technologists, economists, artists, writers, cognitive scientists, founders, and policymakers for talks, panels, workshops, and open conversations about how emerging technologies are reshaping society — and how we can respond with agency, accountability, and imagination.

Featured speakers include:

Jay McClelland — Cognitive scientist and early AI pioneer
Ada Palmer — Historian and award-winning science fiction author
Ioana Marinescu — Economist studying AI, labor, and market power
Lisa Fazio — Cognitive psychologist of memory and misinformation
Artemis Seaford — Former VP of AI Safety at ElevenLabs
Katherine von Jan — Founder and CEO, Tough Day
Ben Guo — Cofounder and President, Zo Computer

🗓 Date: June 20, 2026
⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: JHU Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC
🎤 Format: Talks, panels, and workshops
🍽 Food: Free light breakfast, hot lunch, coffee, and sunset reception
💡 Learn more and register: https://futurerealities.org/FOR2026/

FOR 2026 is a hybrid academic and tech conference. It is a space for serious but open conversation across fields: science, technology, policy, art, economics, media, and culture. Together, we will ask what it means to preserve human agency, trustworthy institutions, and shared reality in a world increasingly mediated by AI.

Spots are limited, so we encourage early registration.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)EntrepreneurshipEvents

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Date

Saturday, June 20, 2026 02:12 pm
Doors open at 09:00 am

Location

JHU Bloomberg Center
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