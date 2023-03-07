Sound System Culture: Ina Vanguard Style Documentary Screening and Discussion

Grand Ancestor Sound System and Records will host two Global Sound System Community legends at Eaton DC:

Iration Steppas, a pioneering UK-based sound system for dub and steppas music – electronic dance music styles developed from reggae music in the late 60s and early 70s

Original Bass Foundation (OBF), the French dub collective who took the scene by storm following their notable residency in 2006 at Geneva’s biggest nightclub “Le Zoo”, showcasing their unique dub style rooted in reggae and bass music.

The evening will begin with an exclusive screening of “Ina Vanguard Style” which gives an exclusive, in-depth look into the Iration Steppas’ 30+ year journey as a pioneering sound system and record label in the UK. The screening will be followed by a sound system session from 9PM – 2AM in Eaton’s Beverly Snow Warehouse, where the groups will bring their high-energy, year 3000 sounds of Dub and Steppas music to DC for the first time using the freshly upgraded Grand Ancestor Sound System.

The event is open to individuals 18+ years and older and will be dedicated to the exploration and discussion of Sound System Culture on a global scale.