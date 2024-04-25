Cyrus Chestnut: Duke Ellington Sacred Concert
Monday, April 29, 2024

Cyrus Chestnut: Duke Ellington Sacred Concert

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
West End Georgetown

Kennedy Center

$33+

About This Event

Immerse yourself in a once-in-a-lifetime event as Cyrus Chestnut breathes life into Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts with his epic interpretation! Explore the rich tapestry of gospel, jazz, blues, swing, and classical styles that embody the essence of the Duke’s artistic vision and spiritual depth.

Monday, April 29, 2024 08:00 pm

Kennedy Center
