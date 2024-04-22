Washington Improv Theater’s Queer Variety Cavalcade Presents the 1st Annual “Queery Awards!”
Friday, April 26, 2024

Washington Improv Theater’s Queer Variety Cavalcade Presents the 1st Annual “Queery Awards!”

1501 14th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Logan Circle Shaw // Logan Circle

Studio Theatre (Shargai Stage)

Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased in-advance. They can also be purchased at the door so long as the show is not sold-out.

Join the Washington Improv Theater’s Queer Variety Cavalcade (QVC), in partnership with special guests from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (CMCW), for The Queeries! this Friday, April 26 at 9:30 PM. We’re celebrating Queer DMV talent and pop culture camp. And with a mixture of audience-submitted nominations and blatantly undemocratically-declared winners, The Queeries! mimic LGBTQ+ life itself: unfair, but far more fun than the alternative!

Your co-hosts, Birdie and Butchie, have invited some of their favorite bent winos, DC D-listers, former Senate staffers, and other STARS to SASHAY down the lavender carpet for the selfie-strewn, navel-licking party of the year. Join us and enjoy performances by diva drag artist D’Manda Martini, sexy singer/songwriter Francis Grey, GMCW’s 17th Street Dance ensemble, and other very special guests for WHATEVER goes down gilded with a golden finale improv set from our quick and quemeful QVC Players. It’s going to be a night of shameless flattery, unconventionality, criminality, and kink! (This show is for the 18+ crowd.)

Date

Friday, April 26, 2024 09:30 pm
Doors open at 09:10 pm

Location

Studio Theatre (Shargai Stage)
