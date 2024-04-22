Washington Improv Theater’s Queer Variety Cavalcade Presents the 1st Annual “Queery Awards!”

Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Studio Theatre (Shargai Stage)More details
Join the Washington Improv Theater’s Queer Variety Cavalcade (QVC), in partnership with special guests from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (CMCW), for The Queeries! this Friday, April 26 at 9:30 PM. We’re celebrating Queer DMV talent and pop culture camp. And with a mixture of audience-submitted nominations and blatantly undemocratically-declared winners, The Queeries! mimic LGBTQ+ life itself: unfair, but far more fun than the alternative!
Your co-hosts, Birdie and Butchie, have invited some of their favorite bent winos, DC D-listers, former Senate staffers, and other STARS to SASHAY down the lavender carpet for the selfie-strewn, navel-licking party of the year. Join us and enjoy performances by diva drag artist D’Manda Martini, sexy singer/songwriter Francis Grey, GMCW’s 17th Street Dance ensemble, and other very special guests for WHATEVER goes down gilded with a golden finale improv set from our quick and quemeful QVC Players. It’s going to be a night of shameless flattery, unconventionality, criminality, and kink! (This show is for the 18+ crowd.)
InterestsPerforming arts, LGBTQIA
NeighborhoodLogan Circle, Shaw // Logan Circle
