Join Sip & Script® for an Afternoon of Learning Calligraphy!

Join us at Immigrant Food in Arlington, VA for pretty lettering! Whether you’re a stationery nerd, DIY bride-to-be, or just a crafty individual, in this workshop you’ll learn an introduction to modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink. We will cover all the basics and get you ready to add those special lettered details to your snail mail, gifts, decor, and more.

Class includes 1.5 hours of instruction and demonstration, our beginner’s calligraphy kit (two nibs, black ink pot, 2 letter guides, tracing paper and straight pen holder), and all materials to write on. Everything is yours to keep at the end of the workshop!

Class Expectations: Yes, lefties are welcome too! This class is encouraged for someone who has never taken a calligraphy class before. We teach the basics and our expectation for you is to have ink flowing through your nib with enough confidence to be able to practice way beyond class. We love using tracing paper with our guides to help you build muscle memory and develop your own style. If you have tried calligraphy out before, this class will be a great refresher and hopefully a chance to try some new supplies from our beginner kit that will re-introduce you to this lovely form of art.