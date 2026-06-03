Sam Gilliam Lecture Series: Coco Fusco

Join the Hopkins Bloomberg Center for the third installment of the Sam Gilliam Lecture Series featuring Coco Fusco, a Cuban American interdisciplinary artist, writer, and professor whose work spans performance, video, and criticism. For over two decades, Fusco has examined the politics of colonialism, migration, race, gender, and power through performances and videos presented at major institutions including three Whitney Biennials, the Venice Biennale, and museums worldwide.

This lecture series welcomes prominent artists and thinkers to reflect on the intersections between art, academia, and public policy.

The program will begin with a screening of Fusco’s 25-minute video To Live in June with your Tongue Hanging Out, which explores the work of Cuban revolutionary Reinaldo Arenas, followed by a fireside chat with Dora Malech, Elliott Coleman Professor and chair of the Writing Seminars, editor in chief of The Hopkins Review, and Senior Advisor to the Provost for the Arts at Johns Hopkins University, where she leads the new Office of the Arts.

Fusco will explore her practice of bridging art, activism, and anthropology to challenge traditional power structures.