Run for the Rosés at Lulu’s Winegarden

Lulu’s Winegarden is celebrating the 149th Kentucky Derby (also known as the “Run for the Roses”) with a pink wine-fueled viewing party – “Run for the Rosés.” On Saturday, May 6 from 3-7pm, the U Street wine bar will offer $40 rosé bottles, rosé magnums, frozen mint juleps, and will air “the most exciting two minutes in sports” on its four outdoor and indoor TVs with sound.

For those who can’t watch the Derby without a little Kentucky bourbon, Lulu’s will offer bourbon specials and the bar’s frozen cocktail machines will dispense Mint Julep Slushies.

The party is free to attend with food and drinks sold a la carte. Table reservations can be made on Resy, while bar seats outdoors and in are first-come first-served.