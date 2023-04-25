Saturday, May 6, 2023

Run for the Rosés at Lulu’s Winegarden

1940 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U Street

Lulu's Winegarden

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free to Attend. Make A Reservation.

About This Event

Lulu’s Winegarden is celebrating the 149th Kentucky Derby (also known as the “Run for the Roses”) with a pink wine-fueled viewing party – “Run for the Rosés.” On Saturday, May 6 from 3-7pm, the U Street wine bar will offer $40 rosé bottles, rosé magnums, frozen mint juleps, and will air “the most exciting two minutes in sports” on its four outdoor and indoor TVs with sound.

For those who can’t watch the Derby without a little Kentucky bourbon, Lulu’s will offer bourbon specials and the bar’s frozen cocktail machines will dispense Mint Julep Slushies.

The party is free to attend with food and drinks sold a la carte. Table reservations can be made on Resy, while bar seats outdoors and in are first-come first-served.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 6, 2023 03:00 pm
Doors open at 3:00 pm

Location

Lulu's Winegarden
View Map