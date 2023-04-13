I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan is a down-to-earth exploration of what it’s really like to serve in Congress, particularly as a single mom, offering Americans a clear picture of what their elected leaders are doing and exposing the gaps between politicians’ press conferences and real people’s lives. Rep. Katie Porter will be in conversation with Molly Ball, TIME magazine’s National Political Correspondent and author of the New York Times bestseller, Pelosi. Book signing follows the event.

with Politics and Prose

This program will run for approximately 1 hour.

Virtual attendees will receive the event access link 3 times: 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the event begins. A recording of the talk will become available the following day and will be accessible for the next 72 hours. Virtual ticket buyers will be emailed instructions for accessing the recording.