Reclaiming Your Peace of Mind: Managing Your Mental Health at Work

Workplace stress itself isn’t a new phenomenon or topic. What has changed, however, is how society addresses it in the broader conversation about mental health and wellness. For Black women and other people of color, workplace stress can have multiple layers and can create a sense of complex stress that may be hard to navigate. The purpose of this workshop is to break down how workplace stress specifically impacts BIPOC women, how to identify it, and tools to help better manage it.

At the end of the workshop, you’ll be able to:

-Define workplace stress

-Identify signs of workplace stress, and how it specifically impacts the BIPOC community

-Utilize tools and resources for managing workplace stress, and finding a healthier work-life balance

Here’s a general guideline of what to expect:

-Welcome and Check-In: grab a drink and some snacks

-Presentation from GTA therapist

-Q & A Happy Hour Panel Discussion: open Q & A begins; guests can stand and ask any question and get insight and advice

-Happy Hour & Mixer: get to know fellow guests, meet the therapists and chat one-on-one about your personal questions

Your ticket includes complimentary snacks, drinks, and access to the Q & A panel discussion.

Join us for sips, snacks, and deep conversation.

All guests must be age 21 or over.