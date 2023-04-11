Enter a realm that exists beyond the confines of time and space and get lost in the music within Project GLOW. Transcend the boundaries of the material world at the Eternal Stage, Pulse Stage, and Boombox Art Car. Celebrating 20 years of dance culture and history on the Eastern Seaboard, Project GLOW is bringing favorites old and new from all corners of the globe. Join us in our efforts to produce an ever-evolving space where you can walk amongst creations that are larger than life. All are welcome here, and we are looking forward to seeing your beautiful faces out on the dance floor.

Club GLOW, the longest-running electronic music event promoter on the East Coast, already had a rich and prolific history in dance culture before becoming a subsidiary of Insomniac in 2019. Project GLOW, the first festival collaboration between Insomniac and Club GLOW, debuted in Spring 2022. Project GLOW brings festivalgoers through a uniquely curated experience, including three custom stages of music and a lineup of globally-recognized artists. Fans can expect to see more from this partnership and the Project GLOW brand in the years to come.