Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls + The Alternate Routes

About This Event

Critically acclaimed songwriter and pianist Pete Muller is known for his dynamic live shows and genre-spanning blend of roots, rock, soul, and pop. His new album One Last Dance, was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and features Grammy- winner Allison Russell and SistaStrings. Backed by his band, The Kindred Souls—Eric Donnelly (guitar), Martha McDonnell (violin), Skip Ward (bass), and Andy Mac (drums)—Muller delivers powerful, heartfelt performances that have earned him festival slots from Telluride to Montreux and dates with Jimmy Webb, Lisa Loeb, Livingston Taylor, and more. Onstage, Muller’s passion and chemistry shine, making every show unforgettable. The Alternate Routes are the band that helped us to remember “we are how we treat each other, and nothing more.” “Nothing More” propelled the band into new ears and new heights, having been featured prominently in the 2014 Winter Olympics, on NCIS, and with numerous other organizations. It was followed up with “Somewhere in America,” a poignant and personal conversation about gun violence that earned the band a 2016 Independent Music Award and a visit to the White House. The Alternate Routes first burst onto the scene in 2005 with their breakthrough album Good and Reckless and True. They released several albums on Vanguard Records and on their own, toured extensively, and relentlessly refined their craft. They have collaborated with such seemingly disparate artists as singer-songwriter Patti Griffin, director Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right), and guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket. They’ve performed on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and have been repeat guests on NPR’s Mountain Stage.