Perfect Liars Club: May 2023

Four storytellers. Four stories. Three are true. One is false. Can you spot the liar? Listen. Laugh. Interrogate. Vote. And then brace yourself for the shocking truth! Join us on Wednesday, May 3, when Perfect Liars Club returns to The Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Get your tickets today!