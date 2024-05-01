Pasión y Fuego: Music of Spain
Saturday, June 15, 2024

Pasión y Fuego: Music of Spain

2700 F Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20556, US
Downtown Georgetown

Terrace Theater, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General Admission: $65-$85

About This Event

The Pan American Symphony Orchestra (PASO) presents an evening of music by Spain’s foremost composers — Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, and Enrique Granados — music infused with the rhythms of Spanish folkdances and reflecting the traditions of the Gypsy, Jewish, Arab, African, and Greek peoples. Joining PASO is the Washington National Opera’s Cafritz Young Artist Program graduate, mezzo-soprano, Allegra De Vita, singing Manuel de Falla’s dramatic flamenco-inspired masterpiece El Amor Brujo and Siete Canciones Españolas. Making her second appearance with PASO, direct from Spain, is Maria Juncal, flamenco dancer (bailaora), whose percussive interpretations and graceful movements bring an artful intensity to the stage.

Tags

Live Music

Interests

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 15, 2024 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Terrace Theater, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
View Map