Pasión y Fuego: Music of Spain

The Pan American Symphony Orchestra (PASO) presents an evening of music by Spain’s foremost composers — Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, and Enrique Granados — music infused with the rhythms of Spanish folkdances and reflecting the traditions of the Gypsy, Jewish, Arab, African, and Greek peoples. Joining PASO is the Washington National Opera’s Cafritz Young Artist Program graduate, mezzo-soprano, Allegra De Vita, singing Manuel de Falla’s dramatic flamenco-inspired masterpiece El Amor Brujo and Siete Canciones Españolas. Making her second appearance with PASO, direct from Spain, is Maria Juncal, flamenco dancer (bailaora), whose percussive interpretations and graceful movements bring an artful intensity to the stage.