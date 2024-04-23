DC Day of Archaeology Festival
Saturday, June 1, 2024

DC Day of Archaeology Festival

2715 Q St. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20007, US
Georgetown

Dumbarton House

More details
Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The annual DC Day of Archaeology Festival gathers archaeologists from Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia together to talk about our local history and heritage. Talk to archaeologists in person and learn more about archaeological science and the past of our communities. There will be engaging activities for children, artifact displays, music, and crafts. Organized by the local nonprofit Archaeology in the Community, this free event will be held at Dumbarton House on June 1 at 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 1, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

Dumbarton House
View Map