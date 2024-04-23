The annual DC Day of Archaeology Festival gathers archaeologists from Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia together to talk about our local history and heritage. Talk to archaeologists in person and learn more about archaeological science and the past of our communities. There will be engaging activities for children, artifact displays, music, and crafts. Organized by the local nonprofit Archaeology in the Community, this free event will be held at Dumbarton House on June 1 at 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.