Tephra Arts Festival
Sunday, May 19, 2024

Tephra Arts Festival

11900 Market St, Reston, VA 20190
VA

Reston Town Center

$100

About This Event

Now in its 33rd year, the Tephra Arts Festival brings over 200 contemporary artists and artisans from across the country to Reston Town Center to showcase their original handmade artwork through one-on-one demonstrations, innovative performances, and special events that attract tens of thousands of people.

EventsArtistsPerforming artsLive performances

Date

Sunday, May 19, 2024 11:00 am

Location

Reston Town Center
