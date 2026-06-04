Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
OPENING RECEPTION: Ghost in the Machine Exhibit at AU Museum at the Katzen
American University Museum at the Katzen Arts CenterMore details
About This Event
OPENING RECEPTION
June 13, 6-9pm, Free admission
Ghost in the Machine Exhibit – An Artist’s Exploration of Science, Space, and the Ephemeral
The American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center presents Ghost in the Machine, a new exhibition by Washington, DC artist Timothy Makepeace. Curated by Michael O’Sullivan and Thomas Drymon, the exhibition is the culmination of nine years of sustained artistic inquiry into the James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful infrared space observatory ever built.
Event website: https://www.american.edu/cas/museum/2026/ghost-machine-makepeace.cfm
Artist website: https://tmakepeace.com/
EXHIBITION DATES:
June 13–August 9, 2026
EXHIBITION HOURS: Wednesday–Sunday 11:00 AM–4:00 PM
ADMISSION: Free
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This exhibition is funded in part by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.
NeighborhoodAmerican University Park
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