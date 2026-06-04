OPENING RECEPTION: Ghost in the Machine Exhibit at AU Museum at the Katzen
Saturday, June 13, 2026

OPENING RECEPTION: Ghost in the Machine Exhibit at AU Museum at the Katzen

4400 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016
American University Park

American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

OPENING RECEPTION
June 13, 6-9pm, Free admission

Ghost in the Machine Exhibit – An Artist’s Exploration of Science, Space, and the Ephemeral

The American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center presents Ghost in the Machine, a new exhibition by Washington, DC artist Timothy Makepeace. Curated by Michael O’Sullivan and Thomas Drymon, the exhibition is the culmination of nine years of sustained artistic inquiry into the James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful infrared space observatory ever built.

Event website: https://www.american.edu/cas/museum/2026/ghost-machine-makepeace.cfm

Artist website: https://tmakepeace.com/

EXHIBITION DATES:  June 13–August 9, 2026
EXHIBITION HOURS:  Wednesday–Sunday 11:00 AM–4:00 PM
ADMISSION:  Free
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:  This exhibition is funded in part by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags

ArtistsEvents

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 13, 2026 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center
View Map