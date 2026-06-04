OPENING RECEPTION: Ghost in the Machine Exhibit at AU Museum at the Katzen

OPENING RECEPTION

June 13, 6-9pm, Free admission

Ghost in the Machine Exhibit – An Artist’s Exploration of Science, Space, and the Ephemeral

The American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center presents Ghost in the Machine, a new exhibition by Washington, DC artist Timothy Makepeace. Curated by Michael O’Sullivan and Thomas Drymon, the exhibition is the culmination of nine years of sustained artistic inquiry into the James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful infrared space observatory ever built.

Event website: https://www.american.edu/cas/museum/2026/ghost-machine-makepeace.cfm

Artist website: https://tmakepeace.com/

EXHIBITION DATES: June 13–August 9, 2026

EXHIBITION HOURS: Wednesday–Sunday 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

ADMISSION: Free

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This exhibition is funded in part by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.