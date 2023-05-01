A rooftop party in the heart of DC during Immigrant Heritage Month? Yes, please! Join New American Leaders at the New American Hero Awards for a party celebrating the immigrant leaders challenging politics as usual and strengthening our democracy.

As the only national, nonpartisan and non-profit organization empowering immigrants and those who identify with the immigrant experience to run, win, and lead in our democracy, New American Leaders is thrilled to host the New American Hero Awards and honor some of the most inspiring immigrant leaders from across the country.

At this exclusive event, hosted at Wild Days on the evening of June 22nd, attendees will have the chance to meet some of the country’s leading immigrant elected officials, organizers, and policy makers all while enjoying fabulous food, drinks, and music as we celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month!