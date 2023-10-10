“You’ve been invited to an exhibition viewing of the Filipino vampire, the Manananggal. We’re required to tell you that the exhibit is perfectly safe, and that we’re sparing no expense to keep the creature contained. Witness this never-before seen being feed in its natural habitat!”

Monstress is a brand new immersive horror experience from the theatre and R&D departments at Flying V that reimagines the legacy of the Manananggal, previously contained to folklore. A one-act show, designed for small-batch audiences, the show will feature an innovative fusion of live and digital performance, some technological wizardry, and atmospheric and sensory immersion! Join us from October 19th-28th and see it with your own eyes!