MoN Temple Opening Party
Friday, June 7, 2024

MoN Temple Opening Party

600 F St NW 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Penn Quarter

HQ DC House

$25

About This Event

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Grand Opening Party of the MoN Temple! MoN is a sanctuary where ancient wisdom meets modern-day healing, community thrives, & we honor our sacred connection to Mother Earth and our Ancestors. This party opens up our membership portal to new members of the community!

Come dressed as your favorite element (Earth, Water, Fire, Air), dance, enjoy plant-based food, mocktails, and other special gifts as you connect with likeminded community. Register to become a member of the MoN Temple or donate to receive exclusive gifts.

Reserve your tickets to be a part of this historic celebration!

Friday, June 7, 2024 07:00 pm

HQ DC House
