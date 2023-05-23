Sunday, May 28, 2023

Mimosa Classic Pop Up Day Party

2473 18th St. NW, DC
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Air Restaurant & Lounge

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Mimosa classic pop up party. Free before 7 p.m. with RSVP. The DJ line up includes DJ Polo + DJ Bigg Sipp. $25 Mimosa Carafe.

Why is the drink called Mimosa? Mimosa is a kind of plant that can have lovely yellow flowers, such as the silver wattle. The color of a mimosa drink, usually made with equal parts of orange and champagne (or other sparkling wines), is said to resemble the plant’s color.

Tags

dc drinks

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, May 28, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Air Restaurant & Lounge
View Map