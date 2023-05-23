Mimosa Classic Pop Up Day Party

Mimosa classic pop up party. Free before 7 p.m. with RSVP. The DJ line up includes DJ Polo + DJ Bigg Sipp. $25 Mimosa Carafe.

Why is the drink called Mimosa? Mimosa is a kind of plant that can have lovely yellow flowers, such as the silver wattle. The color of a mimosa drink, usually made with equal parts of orange and champagne (or other sparkling wines), is said to resemble the plant’s color.