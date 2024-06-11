metrobar’s 3rd Anniversary Party ft. District Made

We’re incredibly grateful to be celebrating 3 years of service this month. Come party with us on Saturday 6/15 at our 3rd Anniversary Party, marking the weekend we opened our doors and drove the train in to metrobar! Read on for details, and enter our District Made Tasting Lottery…

3RD ANNIVERSARY PARTY | 12:00pm-Close

Doors open at 12pm, and the summer vibes kick off with beats from DJ Mazlow at 2pm followed by DJ Ty-One from 7pm-close. We’re bringing back District Made for a takeover to honor one of DC’s best, with an Anniversary menu of cocktail specials ft. their bourbon, rye, vodka, and gin, plus Atlas beer & combo deals. And food truck favs El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza and Petit Afrik will be there cooking up tasty pies, Jollof bowls, and steak sammies!

TASTING LOTTERY | 2:00-5:00pm

We’re hosting a free VIP Tasting during the event from 2-5pm with District Made head distiller Alex Laufer, which will be his last tasting session with District Made. Plus Atlas will be on hand with Spirit of District Common hops flavored whiskey, sampled side-by-side with the namesake District Common beer. Tasting slots are limited so please sign up via Eventbrite for a chance to join. Winning riders will receive a pair of tasting tickets for them and a guest to enter the railcar bar tasting area. Plus, everyone who enters the lottery has a chance to win:

– Bottles of District Made Spirits to take home

– Free 3-month membership to the Atlas Beer Club

– VIP railcar party at metrobar

See you on the platform!

🚇🔴🟠🔵🟢🟡⚪️ | #metrobardc