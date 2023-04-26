Community Submitted

Thursday, May 25, 2023

LUV is Cool Presents: Dream Again

5401 South Dakota Ave. NE, DC
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

Lamond-Riggs Community Library

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join us at this unique poetry workshop and show off your skills. Attendees will be asked to write a creative piece on the spot.

LUV is Cool was developed as the community engagement arm of NoWords.Space, to offer people a chance to be creative.

We strive to spark healthy conversations pertaining to our lives. As economies, social environments and ecological systems change, like seasons do, we want to create a place for our thoughts and perspectives to be heard and shared. We hope these events will offer action toward the common good to collectively refuel societies and our hearts.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 25, 2023 04:30 pm
Doors open at 04:30 pm

Location

Lamond-Riggs Community Library
View Map