LUV is Cool Presents: Dream Again

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
STABLE Block Party
STABLE
Community Submitted
Lamond-Riggs Community LibraryMore details
Join us at this unique poetry workshop and show off your skills. Attendees will be asked to write a creative piece on the spot.
LUV is Cool was developed as the community engagement arm of NoWords.Space, to offer people a chance to be creative.
We strive to spark healthy conversations pertaining to our lives. As economies, social environments and ecological systems change, like seasons do, we want to create a place for our thoughts and perspectives to be heard and shared. We hope these events will offer action toward the common good to collectively refuel societies and our hearts.
