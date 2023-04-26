LUV is Cool Presents: Dream Again

Join us at this unique poetry workshop and show off your skills. Attendees will be asked to write a creative piece on the spot.

LUV is Cool was developed as the community engagement arm of NoWords.Space, to offer people a chance to be creative.

We strive to spark healthy conversations pertaining to our lives. As economies, social environments and ecological systems change, like seasons do, we want to create a place for our thoughts and perspectives to be heard and shared. We hope these events will offer action toward the common good to collectively refuel societies and our hearts.