Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Summer Splash Water Park

Saturday, July 19, 2025

400 Galloway Street Northeast Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

The Modern at Art Place

Free

About This Event

Get ready to make a splash this summer with DC Fray + the Cafritz Foundation as you dive into an unforgettable water adventure packed with fun! Enjoy cooling off with water-themed activities, delicious snack bowls, refreshing beverages, and special guests to help guide you through the games. Plus, don’t miss out on the awesome giveaways! Dress in your best swimwear and get ready for a day of sun-soaked fun and summer memories.

