Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Summer Splash Water Park

Get ready to make a splash this summer with DC Fray + the Cafritz Foundation as you dive into an unforgettable water adventure packed with fun! Enjoy cooling off with water-themed activities, delicious snack bowls, refreshing beverages, and special guests to help guide you through the games. Plus, don’t miss out on the awesome giveaways! Dress in your best swimwear and get ready for a day of sun-soaked fun and summer memories.