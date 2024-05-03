Live Standup Comedy Showcase

Friday, May 17

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Featuring:

Santiago Angell:

Santiago’s weird and offbeat sense of humor keeps NYC audiences laughing night after night. Santiago also hosts and produces Take It Outside Comedy and Freestyle Comedy—which have been featured in the NY Times, Vice, Time Out, Vulture/NY-Mag and others! He has taken two full hours of stand up comedy to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Audiences compare attending his shows to finding God.

Liz Barlow:

Liz Barlow is a stand-up comic and essayist from Virginia Beach. She’s a D.C. comedy club fav, a Virginia club regular, and can be seen doing dates on tour with Nicole Byer. When she’s not telling jokes or moming, she’s fat shaming her dog.

Mike Brown:

Mike Brown, aka OlmikeB, first felt the nudge toward comedy in his hometown of Norfolk, VA where his affection for the art form was nurtured and cultivated.

After serving in the United States Army for nine years, and receiving numerous awards for his service and valor, OlmikeB decided it was time to launch his comedy career.

Mike started his matriculation into comedy by hosting shows at various venues throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Due to his friendly and engaging personality he is immediately likable, and his unique, yet earthy and energetic approach to humor led to him opening for acts like Beth Stelling, Dino Archie, and Lil Rel Howery. These experiences led to the auspicious establishment of his own production company–OMBvision. Mike went on to become a regular writer for “Da Jae Spot” and the locally produced TV show “The Tommy Taylor Show.”

OlmikeB’s captivating comedy skills are a perfect fit for the big screen. He currently possesses an IMBD credit for his role in the short film “A Family Affair,” written and produced by Tommy Taylor, Jr. This film was a beloved favorite at many film festivals. His other on-screen projects include; The Tommy Taylor Show, Capital Comedy Connection, and DCTV commercial “Anytime Anywhere.”

Katie McKelvie:

Katie McKelvie is a D.C.-based comedian whose comedic style has been described as “tired mom who has to run to the store after this show to pick up some bananas.” Katie is a regular at the DC Improv and has opened for national headliners, including Josh Gondelman and Shayne Smith. She has performed as part of the Cleveland Comedy Festival, the North Carolina Comedy Festival, and the She-Devil Comedy Festival.

Tickets:

$15 – General admission

$20 – VIP (reserved, up-front seating)