GPMC Sneaker Ball

Gay Professional Men of Color is thrilled to announce the inaugural Sneaker Ball, scheduled to take place on May 23,2024 at Studio Theater, in Washington, D.C. This landmark event aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and support organizations that provide vital resources and services to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

The Sneaker Ball will feature an evening of inspiration, empowerment, and advocacy, bringing together community leaders, mental health professionals, and advocates to champion the cause of mental health awareness and support. The Sneaker Ball aims to not only raise funds for mental health initiatives but also to spark meaningful conversations, promote empathy and understanding, and inspire positive action to improve mental health outcomes in our community and beyond.

GPMC invites members of the press and news outlets to join us in shining a spotlight on mental health awareness and support. Media representatives are welcome to attend the Sneaker Gala and interview organizers, speakers, and attendees to share their stories and insights with the broader community.

For media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Darryl Hamilton

Vice President GPMC

[email protected]

(347)661-0046

Together, let’s break the silence, end the stigma, and build a more compassionate and supportive world for everyone affected by mental illness.

About GPMC

The Gay Professional Men of Color (GPMC) is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to provide respectful and positive spaces, where gay, bisexual, trans men, and questioning professional men of color can come together with like-minded individuals, while creating lasting bonds through programming that educates, empowers, and enriches the LGBTQ community.