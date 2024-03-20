Friday Night Lights with the Washington Nationals

Official Fray Event

Friday, June 7, 2024

Friday Night Lights with the Washington Nationals

1500 S. Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Nats Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$45

Member Price: 10% off Learn More

About This Event

Snag the ultimate grand slam experience as your Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves this June!

Experience the excitement of America’s favorite pastime with us! Join in for a night of thrilling baseball action, premium scoreboard seating, $15 credits for stadium concessions, and more. Bring your friends and family to soak up the incredible atmosphere while indulging in delicious food and drinks. Don’t let this grand slam opportunity slip away!

Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and save $5 on tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox. Learn more through the link in our bio.

Tags

EventsBaseball

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 7, 2024 06:30 pm

Location

Nats Park
View Map