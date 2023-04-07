Guest Sommelier Karl Kuhn at Bresca

Advanced Sommelier and Head of Hospitality at RDV Karl Kuhn will team up with Bresca Lead Sommelier Kendrick Lindsey to curate wine pairings to complement Chef Ryan’s Tasting Menu.

An award winning sommelier, Karl will curate two tiers of wine pairings, the first exploring some local expressions and a second featuring highly sourced options from across the Globe. Both will feature five wines, including one dessert offering.

Join us for a continuation of our guest Somm series as Kendrick and Bresca team up with some of DC’s best minds in wine.

Standard Pairing: $148

Karl’s Reserve Pairing: $240