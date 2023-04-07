Thursday, April 27, 2023

Guest Sommelier Karl Kuhn at Bresca

1906 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Advanced Sommelier and Head of Hospitality at RDV Karl Kuhn will team up with Bresca Lead Sommelier Kendrick Lindsey to curate wine pairings to complement Chef Ryan’s Tasting Menu.

An award winning sommelier, Karl will curate two tiers of wine pairings, the first exploring some local expressions and a second featuring highly sourced options from across the Globe. Both will feature five wines, including one dessert offering.

Join us for a continuation of our guest Somm series as Kendrick and Bresca team up with some of DC’s best minds in wine.

Standard Pairing: $148
Karl’s Reserve Pairing: $240

Thursday, April 27, 2023 05:30 pm
