“Go Off,” the Show Where Comedians Lose Their Cool

Everybody has that one thing in life that drives them absolutely nuts. Whether its paper straws that fall apart the second they hit a drink, people who can’t use a turn signal to save their lives, or pineapple on pizza, we all have a trigger that can send us instantly into a rage-spiral. But the truth is, outside of social media, there aren’t a lot of spaces IRL for people to really fly off the handle and curse the universe for being so absurdly stupid… until now!

Brought to you by the mad geniuses at The Midnight Gardeners League, “Go Off” is a show that gathers together hilarious comedians to help articulate everything you hate about the minor and major inconveniences of life. These funny folks will perform their normal jokes, then deliver a diatribe based on pet-peeves that YOU THE AUDIENCE provide!

Tickets are $15 and come with one free pint of City-State Brewery’s delicious craft beer!

Presented by The Midnight Gardeners League, the world’s first ever comedic secret society that’s completely open to the public! We craft uniquely-themed, 90 minute shows, combining stand-up, sketch, multimedia, improv & other weird fun to create a comedy experience unlike any other. Anyone who attends a show can be entertained for a night, and a member for life! Some of the previous shows we’ve done include “Wrong Answers Only” – a comedy trivia show you can only win by being incorrect, “Pitch A Movie” – where stand-ups create movie premises on the fly based on their jokes, “Laugh Quest” – an audience driven choose-your-own-adventure style journey through a gonzo comedic fantasy world, “A Night of Fine Dining” – a smorgasbord of food-themed characters and sketches, and “The Soft Rock Hall of Fame” – an evening honoring one of the most influential smooth rockin’ bands to never exist. We’ve been performing together since 2017, and have been regularly selling out shows at the DC Improv Comedy Club since 2019. We’ve also taken our act on the road to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective and Cobra Club in Brooklyn, NY, The Glendale Room in Glendale, CA, Pittsburgh’s Unplanned Comedy Warehouse, Cleveland’s Imposters Theater, the Portland Maine Comedy Festival (2018), DC’s Laugh Index Theater Festival (2019), NYC SketchFest (2019), the Seattle Sketch Fest (2020), Roanoke Comedy Festival (2021), Red Eye Comedy Fest in Morgantown, WV (2022) and Akron, Ohio’s Rubber City Comedy Festival (2022).

We were also finalists for Washington City Paper’s Best Comedians of 2022. You can read all about us in this awesome write-up from District Fray Magazine! Follow us @midnightgardeners on IG and @12amgardeners on Twitter.