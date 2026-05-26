Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Friday, July 17, 2026
Anime Rave: TIARA & His Precious Gemstones
33 Pearl St SW, Washington DC, DC 20024
Pearl Street WarehouseMore details
About This Event
Cosplay Contest & Anime Rave!
TIARA & His Precious Gemstones is a project built around a love for turning the dancefloor into something cinematic. Led by producer/DJ/drummer TIARA and brought to life by the spellbinding vocal chemistry and live choreography of AQUA and RUBY, the group bridges underground dance culture with pop-minded hooks while earning a reputation for sets that feel like a mix of a warehouse rave, live concert, and anime daydream. Known for high-energy performances (from sold-out headliners to main stages at Super MAGFest and NekoCon), TIARA’s music sits in a sweet spot between nostalgic dancefloor escapism and heartfelt storytelling.
InterestsDance, DJ, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Southwest Waterfront
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