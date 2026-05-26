Cosplay Contest & Anime Rave!

TIARA & His Precious Gemstones is a project built around a love for turning the dancefloor into something cinematic. Led by producer/DJ/drummer TIARA and brought to life by the spellbinding vocal chemistry and live choreography of AQUA and RUBY, the group bridges underground dance culture with pop-minded hooks while earning a reputation for sets that feel like a mix of a warehouse rave, live concert, and anime daydream. Known for high-energy performances (from sold-out headliners to main stages at Super MAGFest and NekoCon), TIARA’s music sits in a sweet spot between nostalgic dancefloor escapism and heartfelt storytelling.