EmbraceRace Charity Dinner

Executive Chef Matt Conroy and Pastry Chef Isabel Coss of Lutèce will be showcasing their culinary skills as guest chefs at Anju on Thursday, April 13th for a charity dinner benefiting EmbraceRace.

EmbraceRace is an organization that seeks to educate young children on matters of race and bias in order to brave a new generation. The Lutèce team will be joined by chefs and mixologists from top restaurants across DC, including Daru, Kasama, Queen’s Mother, Bakers Against Racism, and Chef Danny Lee’s concepts. The tasting menu dinner aims to celebrate diversity through culinary arts. Seating options are available at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.