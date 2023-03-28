Dyngus Day, a Polish/Ukranian tradition, is celebrated the Monday after Easter and is an old Eastern European rite of spring and a celebration of the end of Lent. Celebrations include dancing, dousing loved ones with water and chasing them with pussy willows.

All of your Dyngus Day favorites will be on hand, including:

Pierogi/kielbasa platters!

Beer, Beer, Beer!

Live Polka from Baltimore’s own TKO Band!

Dyngus Day DC Swag including T-shirts, Koozies,

Buttons and More!

And a Life-Sized Butter Lamb!