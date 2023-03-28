Community Submitted

Monday, April 10, 2023

Dyngus Day DC!

1355 H St NE, Washington, District of Columbia DC, US
Capital Hill

Biergarten Haus

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Dyngus Day, a Polish/Ukranian tradition, is celebrated the Monday after Easter and is an old Eastern European rite of spring and a celebration of the end of Lent. Celebrations include dancing, dousing loved ones with water and chasing them with pussy willows.

All of your Dyngus Day favorites will be on hand, including:
Pierogi/kielbasa platters!
Beer, Beer, Beer!
Live Polka from Baltimore’s own TKO Band!
Dyngus Day DC Swag including T-shirts, Koozies,
Buttons and More!
And a Life-Sized Butter Lamb!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Monday, April 10, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Biergarten Haus
View Map