The rumors are true! Drag shows are back! Join Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade every second Friday of the month for Drag Underground. Featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC!

Performers include Cake Pop, Desiree Dik, Rico Pico, and Sasha Adams Sanchez!

We want to ensure your experience at Dupont Underground is healthy, safe and fun. For selected events masks may be required.