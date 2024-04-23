Herses – Purse First Extravaganza

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Purse First Extravaganza!
A Queer Dance Party Fundraising Event hosted by artists Mercedes and Desto
May 3, 2024
9 PM – 1 AM
CulturalDC’s Source
1835 14th Street NW
Join us for an evening of dancing and performances.
Refreshments are available for purchase.
This is a 21+ event. IDs will be checked at the door.
Special Performance by HAUS of Bambi Award-winning Performance Artist, BUMPER
@theebumber
DJ sets by
WXXDS.X
@WXXDS.X
&
Geena Marie
@djgeenamarie