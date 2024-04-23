Herses – Purse First Extravaganza
Friday, May 3, 2024

1835 14th Street NW, WASHINGTON DC, District of Columbia 20009, US
U Street

CulturalDC's Source

$10 general admission This is a 21+ event. IDs will be checked at the door.

About This Event

Herses
Purse First Extravaganza!

A Queer Dance Party Fundraising Event hosted by artists Mercedes and Desto

May 3, 2024
9 PM – 1 AM

Join us for an evening of dancing and performances.

Refreshments are available for purchase.
Special Performance by HAUS of Bambi Award-winning Performance Artist, BUMPER
@theebumber

DJ sets by

WXXDS.X
@WXXDS.X

&

Geena Marie
@djgeenamarie

Friday, May 3, 2024 09:00 pm
Doors open at 09:00 pm

