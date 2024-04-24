David Rodwin: MIAMI MADNESS
Thursday, May 23, 2024

David Rodwin: MIAMI MADNESS

2438 18th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

DC

The Moth champion, David Rodwin, shares a hilarious story about getting hired to write a musical about the history of Miami. To be staged on a boat. Owned by a Russian oligarch. Produced by a guy who sold timeshares. Hold tight for Rodwin’s 9th comedic storytelling special as he takes his boss’s horrifying humor and spins it into gold. Who will win the death match between San Francisco culture and Floridian worldview? No one on a boat.

Info & Tickets: https://www.miamimadnesscomedy.com
Video Teaser: http://www.miamimadnesscomedy.com/#video

Thursday, May 23, 2024 07:30 pm

DC
