Philip Basnight, a prominent figure in the local music scene and a member of the acclaimed band Broke Royals, is set to unveil his latest project, a one-man show titled “10 Years | 10 Songs | 10 Stories.” The debut performance will take place at Lost Origins Gallery on May 15, 2024, at 7:30 PM.

This unique event, hosted by Don Zientara’s StageCraft Live, offers a deep dive into a decade of music and personal stories that have shaped Philip’s artistic journey. The show promises an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and reflections on life, religion, and the pursuit of dreams. Themes of fear, ambition, and the essence of personal and musical identity will be explored through a series of songs and narratives that trace Philip’s evolution from a bass player in college to a front man in one of the most spirited bands on the scene today.

Date: May 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Lost Origins Gallery, 3110 Mt Pleasant St NW

Admission: FREE (Limited space available)