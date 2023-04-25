The Downtown Columbia Partnership, in partnership with the Howard Hughes Corporation, is honored to present its seventh annual book festival, Books In Bloom. In an effort to bring together the country’s best and brightest literary minds, Books in Bloom 2023 will feature a full day of in-person programming. Books in Bloom seeks to invigorate the community and serve as a signature event series that’s not only reflective of the values Columbia residents share, but a celebration of literature.

Books In Bloom is an innovative, progressive, and memorable festival, poised to be one of the premier book festivals in the region. The festival is free and open to the public. Register to join us for the free one-day outdoor festival full of author readings, children’s activities, a pop-up bookstore by Busboys & Poets, and more.

This year, Books in Bloom will be headlined by two incredible authors – teacher and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Chasten Buttigieg and Nikki Giovanni, a world-renowned poet who uses her work to raise awareness on important social issues. Through their works, both headliners highlight this year’s theme of “Building Community – Through Empathy and Understanding Each Other”.

10:00 am to 5:00 pm