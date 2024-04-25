AIGA DC ’80’s Anniversary Party

To celebrate our founding in 1984, we’re hosting an ’80’s party on May 14th! 10% of ticket sales support the Design Continuum Fund.

AIGA DC turns 40 this year, and we want you to help us celebrate! Join us at Penn Social on May 14th for a night of 80s everything to honor our founding in 1984.

We’ll serve hors d’oeuvres, spin an all ’80s playlist, and share some highlights of our 40 years serving DC designers. Tickets are $25 for AIGA members and $35 for non-members.

To support our chapter’s scholarship, 10% of all proceeds from this party will be donated to the Design Continuum Fund to support education for underrepresented designers. Join us below to ring in our next decade with us!