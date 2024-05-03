Drunk Shakespeare
Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Drunk Shakespeare

1100 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Triangle Mt. Vernon Penn Quarter

The Sage Theatre

$150+

About This Event

Step into a hidden venue and uncover a glamorous cocktail bar and library where the notorious Drunk Shakespeare Society awaits. Witness as one actor, fueled by at least five shots of whiskey, bravely attempts to perform an entire Shakespearean play, while four sober actors valiantly navigate the script. With each show unique and uproariously funny, Drunk Shakespeare promises an evening of laughter and mayhem unlike any other!

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 07:00 pm

The Sage Theatre
