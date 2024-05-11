Black Ballet Art Show
Thursday, June 6, 2024

Black Ballet Art Show

1418 W St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

Canvas

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

FREE WITH RSVP ONLY.

About This Event

DMV native and artist, Ken “Tsunami” Shep returns to the U.S. in his first solo exhibition curated by C’yana Denby and to the public by Tsunami Media Group. Discover the pinnacle of artistic excellence with Tsunami Media Group’s exclusive invitation to witness the mesmerizing 12-piece Black Ballet series by renowned artist Ken “tsunami” Shep. Prepare to be captivated by an evening of unparalleled elegance, cultural depth, and exquisite artistry as this remarkable series returns to the DMV.

This event is proudly sponsor by Luc Belaire, Villon, SoapBox, B. Lin catering, and Canvas.

Tags

Live performances

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, June 6, 2024 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Canvas
View Map