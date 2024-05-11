Black Ballet Art Show

DMV native and artist, Ken “Tsunami” Shep returns to the U.S. in his first solo exhibition curated by C’yana Denby and to the public by Tsunami Media Group. Discover the pinnacle of artistic excellence with Tsunami Media Group’s exclusive invitation to witness the mesmerizing 12-piece Black Ballet series by renowned artist Ken “tsunami” Shep. Prepare to be captivated by an evening of unparalleled elegance, cultural depth, and exquisite artistry as this remarkable series returns to the DMV.

This event is proudly sponsor by Luc Belaire, Villon, SoapBox, B. Lin catering, and Canvas.