B.B.B. Sunday’s at Calico – Burgers, Beer + BINGO

Official Fray Event

Sunday, May 26, 2024

B.B.B. Sunday’s at Calico – Burgers, Beer + BINGO

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle Mt. Vernon Downtown

Calico

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun: burgers, beer, and bingo! 🍺🎰🍔

Starting April 21 through July 7, join us every Sunday at Calico for our B.B.B. Sunday’s – Burgers, Beer + BINGO series!


Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.

 

Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!

Tags

EventsFray eventsBingoFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, May 26, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Calico
View Map