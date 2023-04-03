Community Submitted

A 90’s J.A.M. – A Dance Spectacular Musical Revue

3443 Carlin Springs Rd., Falls Church, Virginia 22041, US
Alexandria

$25

What we gonna do now is go back, WAY back…to the 90’s that is! J.A.M. the Revue, the metropolitan area’s exciting song and dance revue is back with an ALL NEW production. Created by choreographer Jeremy A. McShan, A 90’s J.A.M. is a crowd-thrilling dance spectacular paying tribute to some of music’s greatest legends featuring your favorite hits from the 90’s! These dance-floor favorites will have audiences moving in their seats! Featuring the J-Mac’s, the show’s flyest dancers, and DC’s best singers, this production, suitable for all ages, is sure to razzle dazzle! We’re giving you everything, All that joy can bring, Say You’ll Be There!

Friday, May 5, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

