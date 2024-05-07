32nd Annual Barbecue Battle

Member Price: Free Learn More

The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is back on June 22-23!

Kick off the summer and eat your way down Historic Pennsylvania Avenue at one of the largest weekend summer celebrations in the Country! Foodies, families and friends will taste the triumph at this legendary two-day festival of flavors and fun.

Your taste buds are going to be the winners at the 32nd annual Giant BBQ Battle – Visitors can enjoy free product & food samples from over 150 Free Food Samples in multiple pavilions, including the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Giant World of Flavors, Alliance Smoke Show, Taste of Summer and more, and try micro-brews and wines in the Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent. They will also witness some serious feats of flavor live as pitmasters from all over the country compete for glory and prizes in the ultimate test of BBQ mastery.

Across three entertainment stages (Pepsi Passport to Summer stage, Pepsi-Lay’s DC Go-Go stage and the Monster Energy 80s Block Party), there will be live music performances including Experience Unlimited, White Ford Bronco, The Reagan Years, The Crank Crusaders, Be’la Dona, Chuck Brown Band, and many more, as well as the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Art to Go-Go’s Spoken Word to Go-Go contest finalists, BBQ competition award ceremonies, Afrobeats, rock, reggae, jazz, blues and more. On the Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Demo Stage, top chefs will provide live cooking demonstrations. There will also be BMX and Skateboarding freestyle shows all weekend long on the Monster Energy quarter-pipe.

It’s a weekend filled with fun, laughter, community and delicious BBQ, so mark your calendar for Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23, 2023 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)! The full schedule of events can be found at BBQDC.com.