Singles Matchmaking Happy Hour

Eventbrite is not your ticket. You must register to be matched using this link:

Welcome to the Magnetic Matchmaking Happy Hour at Present Company Public House! Join us for a fun evening of mingling and meeting new people. Whether you’re looking for friendship or romance, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and casual setting. Don’t miss out on this chance to make new connections and maybe even find a special someone.

Magnetic Matchmaking is a unique and personalized matchmaking service designed to bring together eligible men and women in a casual and relaxed social setting. Our goal is to facilitate meaningful connections and foster genuine relationships through carefully curated matches and organized happy hour events.

*Magnetic Matchmaking is offering complimentary services. Register now to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Matchmaking Happy Hour event will take place on Friday, May 31st at our sponsor bar Present Company Public House.*

Services: