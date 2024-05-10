Hike + Wine
Sunday, May 19, 2024

13244 Yates Ford Road Clifton, VA 20124
VA

Trail near Paradise Spring Winery

Free+

About This Event

Hike + Wine Presented by &Connect

Join us for a fun-filled day of adventure at the Trail near Paradise Spring Winery. Lace up your hiking boots and get ready to explore the beautiful surroundings while enjoying the fresh air and nature. After the hike, we’ll head to the winery to unwind and savor some delicious wines. It’s the perfect way to relax and connect with like-minded individuals. Don’t miss out on this fantastic experience!

*Trail is moderately challenging

*There is no charge for the gathering; however, the winery is “choose your adventure.” See prices and tickets here: https://www.paradisespringswinery.com/Visit-Us/VISIT-US.

Date

