Cheers and Beers: AAPI Brewers Tasting Party

Join metrobar and the team at DC Beer for a celebration of AANHPI brewers & makers of the DMV plus local spring releases! Your tickets gets you access to the afternoon tasting, pours of each of the dozen beers and canned soju, and discussion with the brewers and DC Beer teams. The event takes place during our annual SAMASAMA x Kam and 46 “Sari-Sari Pop-Up Market” at metrobar, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with our favorite vendors and makers. For the beer tasting, tickets are required and two time slots are available: 2:00pm and 3:30pm. It will take place at metrobar on the covered platform of our railcar bar & lounge.

Brewers, Beers, and Canned Cocktails: