20th Annual Georgetown French Market

Our annual Georgetown French Market is a popular open-air market – originally inspired by the outdoor markets in France – that has become a tradition in DC, and one of the biggest shopping events of the year for our small businesses of Book Hill. In 2023, we’re celebrating our 20th edition!

More than 35 local boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries display their discounted wares for up to 75% off. Neighborhood restaurants also offer food and drink specials, including lunch items from an outdoor grill, a sale on French wines, and pastries, croissants, and macarons from French bakery Patisserie Poupon. On Saturday and Sunday, the French Market also features live music, a balloon artist, roaming stilt-walkers, a unicyclist, pop-up flower and book sales, and more.